Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The New York Islanders will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

New York Islanders (20-13-4) vs. New York Rangers (19-16-4)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-120) Rangers (+100) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Rangers on Dec. 27 is 5.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -120 favorite, while the Rangers are a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!