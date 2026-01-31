FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Islanders vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive

    The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators.

    Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Islanders vs Predators Game Info

    • New York Islanders (30-19-5) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-6)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Islanders vs Predators Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Islanders (-142)Predators (+118)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

    Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Islanders win (67.6%)

    Islanders vs Predators Puck Line

    • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Predators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +172.

    Islanders vs Predators Over/Under

    • The Islanders-Predators game on Jan. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

    Islanders vs Predators Moneyline

    • New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +118 underdog on the road.

