Islanders vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators.

Islanders vs Predators Game Info

New York Islanders (30-19-5) vs. Nashville Predators (24-23-6)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Predators (+118) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (67.6%)

Islanders vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Predators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +172.

Islanders vs Predators Over/Under

The Islanders-Predators game on Jan. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Islanders vs Predators Moneyline

New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +118 underdog on the road.

