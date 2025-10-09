NHL
Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Islanders vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Islanders (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-130)
|Penguins (+108)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (52.7%)
Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -235.
Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on Oct. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog despite being at home.