Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

New York Islanders (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0)

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-130) Penguins (+108) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (52.7%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -235.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on Oct. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

