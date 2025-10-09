FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-130)Penguins (+108)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (52.7%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -235.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Penguins on Oct. 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

