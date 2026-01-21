NHL
Islanders vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21
In NHL action on Wednesday, the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken.
Islanders vs Kraken Game Info
- New York Islanders (27-17-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-18-9)
- Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: TNT
Islanders vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-120)
|Kraken (+100)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (54.5%)
Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Kraken are -250 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.
Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Islanders-Kraken matchup on Jan. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -102.
Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Kraken reveal New York as the favorite (-120) and Seattle as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.