    Islanders vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    Data Skrive

    Islanders vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

    In NHL action on Wednesday, the New York Islanders play the Seattle Kraken.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Islanders vs Kraken Game Info

    • New York Islanders (27-17-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-18-9)
    • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
    • Coverage: TNT

    Islanders vs Kraken Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Islanders (-120)Kraken (+100)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

    Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Islanders win (54.5%)

    Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line

    • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Kraken are -250 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.

    Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under

    • The Islanders-Kraken matchup on Jan. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -102.

    Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Kraken reveal New York as the favorite (-120) and Seattle as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

