NHL
Islanders vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The New York Islanders versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Islanders vs Canucks Game Info
- New York Islanders (32-28-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (33-26-12)
- Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (54.8%)
Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +210.
Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Canucks on March 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite at home.