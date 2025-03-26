Islanders vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The New York Islanders versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

New York Islanders (32-28-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (33-26-12)

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-120) Canucks (+100) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +210.

Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under

Islanders versus Canucks on March 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -120 favorite at home.

