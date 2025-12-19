FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Islanders vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Data Skrive

Islanders vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The New York Islanders versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game.

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (19-12-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3)
  • Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Islanders (-140)Canucks (+116)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (60.6%)

Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -215.

Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Canucks on Dec. 19 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +116 underdog on the road.

