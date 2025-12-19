Islanders vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The New York Islanders versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

New York Islanders (19-12-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-17-3)

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-140) Canucks (+116) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (60.6%)

Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Islanders are +172 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -215.

Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Canucks on Dec. 19 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +116 underdog on the road.

