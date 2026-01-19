Islanders vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

On Monday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Islanders vs Canucks Game Info

New York Islanders (26-17-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-27-5)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Canucks (+118) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (60.6%)

Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Canucks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +168.

Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Canucks matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

