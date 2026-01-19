NHL
Islanders vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
On Monday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Islanders vs Canucks Game Info
- New York Islanders (26-17-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-27-5)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-142)
|Canucks (+118)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (60.6%)
Islanders vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Canucks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +168.
Islanders vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Canucks matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Islanders vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.