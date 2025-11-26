FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (13-8-2) vs. Boston Bruins (13-11)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-164)Bruins (+136)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (58.8%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +148.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Bruins game on Nov. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Bruins, New York is the favorite at -164, and Boston is +136 playing on the road.

