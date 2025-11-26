Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

New York Islanders (13-8-2) vs. Boston Bruins (13-11)

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-164) Bruins (+136) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (58.8%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +148.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Bruins game on Nov. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Bruins, New York is the favorite at -164, and Boston is +136 playing on the road.

