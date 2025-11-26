NHL
Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.
Islanders vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Islanders (13-8-2) vs. Boston Bruins (13-11)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-164)
|Bruins (+136)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (58.8%)
Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +148.
Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Bruins game on Nov. 26 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Bruins, New York is the favorite at -164, and Boston is +136 playing on the road.