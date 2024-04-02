Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Islanders (32-27-15) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-47-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN2
Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Islanders (-250)
|Blackhawks (+202)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (64.6%)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Spread
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -126 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +105.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Blackhawks matchup on April 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +202 underdog on the road.