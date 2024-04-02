Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Islanders (32-27-15) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-47-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN2

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-250) Blackhawks (+202) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (64.6%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Spread

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -126 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +105.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Blackhawks matchup on April 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline