Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL (150.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Pacheco a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pacheco this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Isiah Pacheco Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.06

41.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.23

7.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco has produced 49.2 fantasy points in 2025 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 38th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 140 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Pacheco has picked up 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game), running for 166 yards and scoring one touchdown on 39 carries. He has also contributed -3 yards on two catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Pacheco has put up 38.7 fantasy points (7.7 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 237 yards with one touchdown on 53 carries. He has also contributed 30 yards on seven catches (11 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The highlight of Pacheco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, as he put up 11.4 fantasy points by scampering for 57 yards and one TD on 15 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught one pass on two targets for -3 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (2.8 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 25 yards on five carries with two catches for three yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Buffalo has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.