Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league (126 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Pacheco worth a look for his next game against the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Isiah Pacheco Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.22

39.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.01

7.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (144th overall), putting up 43.4 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, Pacheco has posted 22.1 fantasy points (7.4 per game), running for 144 yards and scoring one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 17 yards on five grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Pacheco has totaled 37.7 fantasy points (7.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 224 yards with one touchdown on 51 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 33 yards on eight receptions (12 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Pacheco's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 11.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts (3.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running five times for 25 yards, with two receptions for three yards as a receiver (2.8 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Washington has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

