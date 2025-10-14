Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 10th-ranked run defense (95.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Pacheco a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Pacheco this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Isiah Pacheco Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.05

50.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.45

10.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pacheco is currently the 41st-ranked player in fantasy (167th overall), with 32.0 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games, Pacheco has 21.5 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), carrying the ball 26 times for 122 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 33 yards on six catches (nine targets) with one TDs.

Pacheco has 29.2 total fantasy points (5.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 46 times for 189 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 43 yards on eight catches (12 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Pacheco's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for two catches and 13 receiving yards with one touchdown (10.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.8 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 25 yards on five carries with two catches for three yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Raiders have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.