Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Isiah Pacheco has a matchup versus the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (82.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Pacheco a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Isiah Pacheco Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.00

47.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.23

11.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Pacheco is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player (172nd overall), putting up 21.3 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

In his last three games, Pacheco has put up 18.5 fantasy points (6.2 per game), running for 102 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 23 yards on four grabs (six targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Pacheco's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens last week, when he piled up 10.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 35 rushing yards on seven carries (5.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.8 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 25 yards on five carries with two catches for three yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

