Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Denver Broncos and their second-ranked rushing defense (90.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Pacheco for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Broncos? We've got stats and information for you below.

Isiah Pacheco Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.44

37.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

0.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.76

7.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 65.1 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), Pacheco is the 52nd-ranked player at the RB position and 198th among all players.

During his last three games, Pacheco has delivered 12.6 total fantasy points (4.2 per game), running the ball 28 times for 85 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 41 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Pacheco has totaled 21.7 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 159 yards with zero touchdowns on 43 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 58 yards on eight grabs (nine targets).

The highlight of Pacheco's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 11.4 fantasy points. He also had 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts (3.8 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 21 yards on 11 carries on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just three players this year.

The Broncos have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Denver this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

