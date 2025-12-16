Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL (123.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Pacheco, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Titans.

Isiah Pacheco Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.98

32.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.92

3.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 57.6 fantasy points in 2025 (5.2 per game), Pacheco is the 52nd-ranked player at the RB position and 208th among all players.

During his last three games, Pacheco has 8.4 total fantasy points (2.8 per game), toting the ball 23 times for 67 yards and zero touchdowns.

Pacheco has put up 25.6 fantasy points (5.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 182 yards with one touchdown on 50 carries. He has also contributed 14 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Pacheco's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted 11.4 fantasy points (15 receptions, 57 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, running 11 times for 21 yards (2.1 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two receiving TDs to just two players this year.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 16 players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

