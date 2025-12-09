Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will be up against the 14th-ranked tun defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (109 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Pacheco for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Isiah Pacheco Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.27

31.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.73

14.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is currently the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (200th overall), tallying 55.5 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

During his last three games, Pacheco has 12.1 total fantasy points (4.0 per game), carrying the ball 24 times for 104 yards and zero touchdowns.

Pacheco has put up 28.6 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 212 yards and scoring one touchdown on 51 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 14 yards on four grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Pacheco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, as he put up 11.4 fantasy points by hauling in one pass (on two targets) for -3 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 2.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 25 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

