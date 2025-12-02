Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will take on the fourth-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (91.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Pacheco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you below.

Isiah Pacheco Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.18

45.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.13

5.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 52.5 fantasy points this season (5.8 per game), Pacheco is the 52nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 199th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Pacheco has totaled 20.5 fantasy points (6.8 per game) as he's rushed for 131 yards and scored one touchdown on 30 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 14 yards on three grabs (four targets).

Pacheco has amassed 31.2 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 218 yards with one touchdown on 49 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 34 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Pacheco's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he carried 15 times for 57 yards and one touchdown on his way to 11.4 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for -3 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 25 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

Houston has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Houston has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.