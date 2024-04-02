Is J.J. McCarthy a Top-2 NFL Draft Pick?

Every year there seems to be at least one prospect who unexpectedly soars up NFL draft boards, and this year is no different as former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been rising this offseason.

As of Tuesday, McCarthy is listed at +400 odds to be the second overall pick, per the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Only Drake Maye (+130) and Jayden Daniels (+130) have shorter odds.

While many have come around to McCarthy as a worthy selection by the Washington Commanders, on Monday's episode of Up & Adams, Kay explains why she won't be fooled into thinking this will actually happen on April 25th.

Here's the clip discussed above:

Don't be FOOLED by J.J. McCarthy's recent draft odds surge in being taken no. 2 overall... 🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/jwjXlpNp7O — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024

