Iowa vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Iowa Hawkeyes facing the Purdue Boilermakers.

Iowa vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-132) | Purdue: (+110)

Iowa: (-132) | Purdue: (+110) Spread: Iowa: -1.5 (-120) | Purdue: +1.5 (-102)

Iowa: -1.5 (-120) | Purdue: +1.5 (-102) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa vs Purdue Betting Trends

Iowa has won twice against the spread this season.

As at least a 1.5-point favorite, Iowa has two wins ATS (2-2).

Iowa has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Purdue has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Purdue has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of five Purdue games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Iowa vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (57%)

Iowa vs Purdue Point Spread

Purdue is an underdog by 1.5 points versus Iowa. Purdue is -102 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -120.

Iowa vs Purdue Over/Under

Iowa versus Purdue on October 7 has an over/under of 38.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Iowa vs Purdue Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Purdue, Iowa is the favorite at -132, and Purdue is +110.

Iowa vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Iowa 22.2 108 16.8 24 39.5 2 5 Purdue 28 69 29.6 96 51.9 5 5

