Iowa vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Iowa vs Penn State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Iowa: (-140) | Penn State: (+116)

Iowa: (-140) | Penn State: (+116) Spread: Iowa: -2.5 (-115) | Penn State: +2.5 (-105)

Iowa: -2.5 (-115) | Penn State: +2.5 (-105) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Penn State Betting Trends

Iowa is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Iowa has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.

Penn State has not won a game against the spread this season.

Penn State has seen four of its six games go over the point total.

Iowa vs Penn State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (53.6%)

Iowa vs Penn State Point Spread

Penn State is the underdog by 2.5 points against Iowa. Penn State is -115 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -105.

Iowa vs Penn State Over/Under

An over/under of 39.5 has been set for Iowa-Penn State on Oct. 18, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Iowa vs Penn State Moneyline

Iowa is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Penn State is a +116 underdog.

Iowa vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 30.7 56 13.0 9 44.8 6 Penn State 35.7 33 18.5 27 52.2 6

Iowa vs. Penn State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Penn State analysis on FanDuel Research.