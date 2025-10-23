Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275)

Iowa: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275) Spread: Iowa: -8.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-110)

Iowa: -8.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-110) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Iowa has five wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Iowa has won once ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, three of Iowa's seven games have hit the over.

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.

Minnesota is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.

Minnesota has seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (69.2%)

Iowa vs Minnesota Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Minnesota, the underdog, is -110.

Iowa vs Minnesota Over/Under

An over/under of 38.5 has been set for Iowa-Minnesota on Oct. 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Iowa vs Minnesota Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Iowa vs. Minnesota reveal Iowa as the favorite (-350) and Minnesota as the underdog (+275).

Iowa vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 29.9 58 14.6 10 44.4 7 Minnesota 26.9 77 19.0 30 46.5 7

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

