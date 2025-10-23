FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Iowa vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275)
  • Spread: Iowa: -8.5 (-110) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-110)
  • Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Iowa has five wins in seven games against the spread this year.
  • Iowa has won once ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • This season, three of Iowa's seven games have hit the over.
  • Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Minnesota has seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (69.2%)

Iowa vs Minnesota Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Minnesota, the underdog, is -110.

Iowa vs Minnesota Over/Under

An over/under of 38.5 has been set for Iowa-Minnesota on Oct. 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Iowa vs Minnesota Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Iowa vs. Minnesota reveal Iowa as the favorite (-350) and Minnesota as the underdog (+275).

Iowa vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa29.95814.61044.47
Minnesota26.97719.03046.57

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Minnesota analysis on FanDuel Research.

