Iowa State vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Utah Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) on February 24, 2026.

Iowa State vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Iowa State vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (84.4%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Iowa State-Utah spread (Iowa State -13.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Iowa State (6-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Utah (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they have in road games (4-4-0).

Against the spread, the Utes have had better results away (8-1-0) than at home (4-11-0).

Iowa State has beaten the spread eight times in 14 conference games.

Utah's Big 12 record against the spread is 9-5-0.

Iowa State vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 18, or 81.8%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cyclones have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -1205 or better on the moneyline.

Utah has put together a 3-13 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Utes have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +720 or longer, and fell in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 92.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State scored 80.3 points per game and gave up 68.3 last year, ranking them 34th in college basketball offensively and 61st on defense.

Iowa State collected 32.7 rebounds per game and gave up 28.3 boards last season, ranking 142nd and 31st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Iowa State was ranked 77th in the nation in assists with 15.0 per game.

Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

Last year Utah put up 75.5 points per game (131st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Utah ranked 23rd-best in the country by grabbing 35.7 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 153rd in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

Utah was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 17.4 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

Utah averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

