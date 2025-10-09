Iowa State vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones play the Colorado Buffaloes.

Iowa State vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-134) | Colorado: (+114)

Iowa State: (-134) | Colorado: (+114) Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-115) | Colorado: +2.5 (-105)

Iowa State: -2.5 (-115) | Colorado: +2.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Colorado Betting Trends

Iowa State has beaten the spread three times in six games.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Iowa State has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of six Iowa State games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Colorado is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Colorado six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Iowa State vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cyclones win (52%)

Iowa State vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Iowa State. Colorado is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -115.

Iowa State vs Colorado Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Iowa State-Colorado matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Iowa State vs Colorado Moneyline

Iowa State is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +114 underdog.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 31.3 30 18.2 51 50.3 6 Colorado 25.0 66 24.8 98 49.3 6

Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

