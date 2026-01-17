Iowa State vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Big 12 play features the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (16-1, 3-1 Big 12) on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-8, 1-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (67.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Cincinnati spread (Iowa State -6.5) or total (141.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cincinnati has covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home last season, the Cyclones sported a worse record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-4-0).

Last year, the Bearcats were 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Iowa State has two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

Cincinnati has two Big 12 wins against the spread this season.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -310 or better.

Cincinnati has lost all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 75.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +380 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (12th in college basketball).

Joshua Jefferson's team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 109th in college basketball.

Cincinnati is outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +133 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (256th in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Baba's 13.5 points per game paces Cincinnati and ranks 473rd in the nation.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 144th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.1 per outing.

Jefferson is 84th in college basketball action with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are pulling down 35.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Miller averages 10.7 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) to lead the Bearcats.

Iowa State averages 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in college basketball), and allows 81.5 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Bearcats score 92.8 points per 100 possessions (279th in college basketball), while allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

