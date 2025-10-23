FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
NCAAF

Iowa State vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Iowa State Cyclones are up against the BYU Cougars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Iowa State vs BYU Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa State: (-142) | BYU: (+118)
  • Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs BYU Betting Trends

  • Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Iowa State has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • There have been three Iowa State games (of seven) that hit the over this year.
  • BYU has covered the spread five times in seven games.
  • BYU is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • BYU has seen three of its seven games hit the over.

Iowa State vs BYU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (61.6%)

Iowa State vs BYU Point Spread

BYU is a 2.5-point underdog against Iowa State. BYU is -104 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -118.

Iowa State vs BYU Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus BYU matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 48.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs BYU Moneyline

BYU is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a -142 favorite.

Iowa State vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa State29.36419.03050.57
BYU35.62915.61449.97

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Ames, Iowa
  • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Iowa State vs. BYU analysis on FanDuel Research.

