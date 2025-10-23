Iowa State vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Iowa State Cyclones are up against the BYU Cougars.

Iowa State vs BYU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-142) | BYU: (+118)

Iowa State: (-142) | BYU: (+118) Spread: Iowa State: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104)

Iowa State: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs BYU Betting Trends

Iowa State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been three Iowa State games (of seven) that hit the over this year.

BYU has covered the spread five times in seven games.

BYU is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

BYU has seen three of its seven games hit the over.

Iowa State vs BYU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (61.6%)

Iowa State vs BYU Point Spread

BYU is a 2.5-point underdog against Iowa State. BYU is -104 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -118.

Iowa State vs BYU Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus BYU matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 48.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs BYU Moneyline

BYU is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Iowa State is a -142 favorite.

Iowa State vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 29.3 64 19.0 30 50.5 7 BYU 35.6 29 15.6 14 49.9 7

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

