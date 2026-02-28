Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

The San Antonio Spurs (43-16) visit the New York Knicks (38-22) after winning six road games in a row. The Spurs are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 228.5 -124 +106

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (58.9%)

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-24-4).

The Knicks are 30-29-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 24 times out of 60 chances.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 29 of 60 set point totals (48.3%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 18 times in 32 games on the road.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in 11 of 27 home games (40.7%), compared to 13 of 32 road games (40.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.633, 19-11-0 record) than away (.367, 11-18-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 15 of 30) than away (46.7%, 14 of 30).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.7 points, 11.2 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.9 points, 11.7 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Knicks receive 15.6 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Knicks are getting 11.9 points, 7.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Josh Hart.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

