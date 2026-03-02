West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week, and the West Coast Conference Tournament tips on Thursday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

West Coast Conference Bracket

Bracket via WCCSports.com.

WCC Tournament Odds

WCC Tournament Winner 2026 WCC Tournament Winner 2026 Gonzaga -155 Saint Mary's +170 Santa Clara +700 San Francisco +8000 Oregon State +10000 Seattle +20000 Washington State +20000 Pacific +22500 San Diego +30000 Loyola Marymount +30000 Pepperdine +30000 Portland +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.