Iona vs Manhattan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Iona Gaels (15-16, 12-8 MAAC) will play the No. 5 seed Manhattan Jaspers (17-12, 12-8 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Iona vs. Manhattan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan win (55.5%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Iona-Manhattan spread (Iona -1.5) or over/under (143.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Iona vs. Manhattan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iona is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Manhattan is 18-10-0 ATS this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Manhattan is 13-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11 ATS record Iona puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Gaels have played worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

Against the spread, the Jaspers have had better results on the road (10-5-0) than at home (8-5-0).

Iona is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Manhattan is 13-7-0 against the spread in MAAC play this year.

Iona vs. Manhattan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iona has been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Gaels have come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -111 or shorter on the moneyline.

Manhattan has won eight of the 16 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Jaspers have gone 8-8 (50%).

Iona has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iona vs. Manhattan Head-to-Head Comparison

Iona is being outscored by 1.1 points per game with a -33 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.7 points per game (291st in college basketball) and gives up 70.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Dejour Reaves paces Iona, averaging 16.6 points per game (147th in the nation).

Manhattan's +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.4 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (256th in college basketball).

Will Sydnor leads Manhattan, putting up 14.2 points per game (355th in college basketball).

The Gaels rank 105th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Yaphet Moundi is 140th in college basketball action with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Gaels.

The Jaspers grab 33.2 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball), compared to the 32.6 of their opponents.

Masiah Gilyard's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Jaspers and rank 140th in college basketball.

Iona averages 88.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (336th in college basketball), and allows 89.3 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

The Jaspers' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 145th in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 210th in college basketball.

