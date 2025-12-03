Indiana vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on December 3, 2025 at Williams Arena. The game airs on BTN.

Indiana vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Indiana vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (71.8%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Indiana-Minnesota spread (Indiana -10.5) or total (142.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Indiana vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Golden Gophers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .263 (5-14-0) last season. Away, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Hoosiers have been a -690 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Minnesota has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Golden Gophers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +480 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 87.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Indiana vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana outscores opponents by 27.2 points per game (scoring 89.6 per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while giving up 62.4 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball) and has a +190 scoring differential overall.

Tucker DeVries' 17.9 points per game lead Indiana and are 104th in the country.

Minnesota is outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.5 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and gives up 68.4 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

Cade Tyson is seventh in college basketball with a team-leading 22.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They record 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.7 per outing.

Sam Alexis' 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Hoosiers and rank 251st in college basketball action.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Golden Gophers accumulate rank 173rd in the nation, 7.5 more than the 26.4 their opponents grab.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson paces the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball).

Indiana's 112.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 78.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

The Golden Gophers rank 163rd in college basketball averaging 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 182nd, allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions.

