Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Indiana Hoosiers are up against the Michigan State Spartans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Indiana vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indiana: (-4545) | Michigan State: (+1600)

Indiana: (-4545) | Michigan State: (+1600) Spread: Indiana: -27.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +27.5 (-110)

Indiana: -27.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +27.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indiana is 4-2-0 this year.

Indiana has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of six Indiana games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Michigan State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Michigan State has seen four of its six games hit the over.

Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (97%)

Indiana vs Michigan State Point Spread

Indiana is favored by 27.5 points over Michigan State. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -110.

Indiana vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for the Indiana versus Michigan State matchup on Oct. 18 has been set at 52.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Indiana vs Michigan State Moneyline

Michigan State is the underdog, +1600 on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -4545 favorite.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 44.8 4 11.3 4 52.7 6 Michigan State 29.5 61 31.8 118 51.0 6

Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Michigan State analysis on FanDuel Research.