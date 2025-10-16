Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Indiana Hoosiers are up against the Michigan State Spartans.
On Saturday in college football, the Indiana Hoosiers are up against the Michigan State Spartans.
Indiana vs Michigan State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-4545) | Michigan State: (+1600)
- Spread: Indiana: -27.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +27.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Indiana vs Michigan State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Indiana is 4-2-0 this year.
- Indiana has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of six Indiana games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- Michigan State owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Michigan State has seen four of its six games hit the over.
Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (97%)
Indiana vs Michigan State Point Spread
Indiana is favored by 27.5 points over Michigan State. Indiana is -110 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -110.
Indiana vs Michigan State Over/Under
The over/under for the Indiana versus Michigan State matchup on Oct. 18 has been set at 52.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Indiana vs Michigan State Moneyline
Michigan State is the underdog, +1600 on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -4545 favorite.
Indiana vs. Michigan State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|44.8
|4
|11.3
|4
|52.7
|6
|Michigan State
|29.5
|61
|31.8
|118
|51.0
|6
Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
