2025 Indiana Football Odds and Schedule

When looking at the No. 20 Indiana Hoosiers' upcoming 2025 schedule, a matchup against Oregon on Oct. 11 stands out as potentially the most challenging of the campaign. As for the rest of the Hoosiers' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Indiana 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Old Dominion Aug. 30 - Hoosiers (-22.5) 54.5 2 Kennesaw State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Indiana State Sept. 12 - - - 4 Illinois Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Iowa Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Oregon Oct. 11 - Ducks (-13.5) 55.5 8 Michigan State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Indiana 2025 Schedule Insights

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (71), Indiana owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.

Indiana will have the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (60).

The Hoosiers will have four games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, Indiana's schedule will include four games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Indiana Betting Insights (2024)

Indiana compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine of the Hoosiers' games last season hit the over.

Indiana won all 10 of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

