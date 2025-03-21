Illinois vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 6 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (21-12) will look to beat the No. 11 seed Xavier Musketeers (22-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Fiserv Forum. This matchup tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Illinois vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Illinois vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (58%)

To help you make an informed wager on Illinois-Xavier matchup (in which Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 161.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Illinois vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Illinois (13-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (54.2%) than Xavier (4-2) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Musketeers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .588 (10-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Illinois vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those contests.

The Fighting Illini have a win-loss record of 15-5 when favored by -164 or better by bookmakers this year.

Xavier has gone 1-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 9.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Musketeers have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games).

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 62.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +304 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. It is putting up 83.8 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is giving up 74.6 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball.

Kasparas Jakucionis' team-leading 15.0 points per game ranks 260th in college basketball.

Xavier has a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game, 72nd in college basketball, and is allowing 71.2 per outing to rank 154th in college basketball.

Xavier's leading scorer, Zach Freemantle, ranks 101st in the country, averaging 17.2 points per game.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. They record 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2 per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic paces the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball play).

The 30.2 rebounds per game the Musketeers accumulate rank 287th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 29.8.

Freemantle averages 7.0 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) to lead the Musketeers.

Illinois records 101.2 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball), while giving up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

The Musketeers record 102.8 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball), while allowing 93.5 points per 100 possessions (179th in college basketball).

