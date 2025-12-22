Illinois vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The Missouri Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) on December 22, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Illinois vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (66.7%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Illinois-Missouri spread (Illinois -8.5) or total (155.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers had a better winning percentage at home (.579, 11-8-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Illinois vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in four of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tigers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois was the ninth-best team in the nation in points scored (83.6 per game) and 263rd in points allowed (74.8) last season.

Last year, Illinois was best in the nation in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

Illinois was 83rd in the country in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

Last season, Illinois was 215th in the country in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5).

Missouri owned a top-25 offense last season, ranking ninth-best in college basketball with 83.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 228th with 73.6 points allowed per contest.

Missouri averaged 31.0 boards per game (234th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.5 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).

Missouri put up 13.5 assists per game, which ranked them 184th in the country.

Last season Missouri averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!