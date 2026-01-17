Illinois vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) on January 17, 2026 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (89.2%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Illinois-Minnesota spread (Illinois -15.5) or over/under (139.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Minnesota has covered seven times in 17 games with a spread this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-1-0) than they have at home (6-3-0).

The Golden Gophers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .263 (5-14-0) last season. On the road, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Illinois is 4-2-0 this season.

Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Illinois vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -2500 or better.

Minnesota has won three of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1100 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 96.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.6 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (47th in college basketball).

Keaton Wagler is 192nd in the country with a team-high 16.1 points per game.

Minnesota has a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. It is putting up 73.1 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

Cade Tyson paces Minnesota, scoring 21.1 points per game (17th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini are 13th in the country at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 11.0 more than the 27.7 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 54th in college basketball play.

The Golden Gophers grab 31.2 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson averages 6.7 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Gophers.

Illinois' 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 46th in college basketball.

The Golden Gophers rank 140th in college basketball averaging 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 125th, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

