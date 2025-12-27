Hurricanes vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Detroit Red Wings.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (22-11-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-188) Red Wings (+155) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.6%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Red Wings matchup on Dec. 27 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

Carolina is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +155 underdog on the road.

