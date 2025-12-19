Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Florida Panthers.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2) vs. Florida Panthers (18-13-2)

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-125) Panthers (+104) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Panthers, on Dec. 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -125 favorite on the road.

