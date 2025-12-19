NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Florida Panthers.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2) vs. Florida Panthers (18-13-2)
- Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Panthers (+104)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Panthers, on Dec. 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -125 favorite on the road.