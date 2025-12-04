NHL
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (16-7-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Maple Leafs (+162)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.9%)
