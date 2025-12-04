FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (16-7-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-3)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-196)Maple Leafs (+162)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.9%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes are +122 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -150.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Maple Leafs, on Dec. 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +162 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup