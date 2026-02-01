Hurricanes vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings.

Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-17-13)

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Kings (+152) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.2%)

Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -162 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +132.

Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Kings matchup on Feb. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline

Carolina is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +152 underdog on the road.

