    NHL

    Hurricanes vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info

    • Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-17-13)
    • Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
    • Time: 3 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs Kings Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Hurricanes (-184)Kings (+152)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

    Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.2%)

    Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line

    • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -162 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +132.

    Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under

    • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Kings matchup on Feb. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

    Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline

    • Carolina is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +152 underdog on the road.

