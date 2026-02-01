NHL
Hurricanes vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Los Angeles Kings.
Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-17-13)
- Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Kings (+152)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.2%)
Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -162 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +132.
Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Kings matchup on Feb. 1 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline
- Carolina is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +152 underdog on the road.