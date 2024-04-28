Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TBS, Max, BSSO, and MSGSN

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-255) Islanders (+205) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.1%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-137 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +114.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on April 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline