Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TBS, Max, BSSO, and MSGSN
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-255)
|Islanders (+205)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.1%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-137 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +114.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on April 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -255 favorite at home.