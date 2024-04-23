menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Data Skrive
On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)
  • Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and MSGSN

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Hurricanes (-170)Islanders (+140)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.4%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +158 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -192.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on April 25, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Islanders reveal Carolina as the favorite (-170) and New York as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

