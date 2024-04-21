Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

On Monday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-240) Islanders (+195) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.2%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -146 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +122.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on April 22, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline