Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Data Skrive
On Monday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)
- Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-240)
|Islanders (+195)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.2%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -146 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +122.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on April 22, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Islanders moneyline has Carolina as a -240 favorite, while New York is a +195 underdog on the road.