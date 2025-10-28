FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights.

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (6-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-142)Golden Knights (+118)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.1%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Golden Knights are -205 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +164.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Golden Knights matchup on Oct. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -142 favorite at home.



