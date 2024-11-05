Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (8-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-7-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-260)
|Flyers (+210)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (70.6%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -104.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Flyers on November 5 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flyers reveal Carolina as the favorite (-260) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+210) on the road.