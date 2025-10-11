FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-280)Flyers (+225)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.9%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Flyers matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +225, and Carolina is -280 playing at home.

