NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-280)
|Flyers (+225)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.9%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -110 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -110.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Flyers matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +225, and Carolina is -280 playing at home.