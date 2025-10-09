NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-156)
|Devils (+130)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.6%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +156.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Devils on Oct. 9, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Carolina is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +130 underdog on the road.