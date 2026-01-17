NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
NHL action on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (29-15-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-21-2)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-113)
|Devils (-106)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.5%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Devils, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Devils, Carolina is the favorite at -113, and New Jersey is -106 playing at home.