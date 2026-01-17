Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

NHL action on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (29-15-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-21-2)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-113) Devils (-106) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.5%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Devils, on Jan. 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Devils, Carolina is the favorite at -113, and New Jersey is -106 playing at home.

