FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (46-27-4) vs. Washington Capitals (49-19-9)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-118)Capitals (-102)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.5%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Capitals matchup on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -118 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup