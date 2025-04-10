NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (46-27-4) vs. Washington Capitals (49-19-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-118)
|Capitals (-102)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.5%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Capitals matchup on April 10 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -118 favorite on the road.