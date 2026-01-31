NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Washington Capitals.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-5) vs. Washington Capitals (26-22-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-164)
|Capitals (+136)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (53.9%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -192 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +154.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Capitals, on Jan. 31, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -164 favorite on the road.