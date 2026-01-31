FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Hurricanes vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive

    The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Washington Capitals.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

    • Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-5) vs. Washington Capitals (26-22-7)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 5 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Hurricanes (-164)Capitals (+136)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Capitals win (53.9%)

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

    • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -192 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +154.

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

    • Hurricanes versus Capitals, on Jan. 31, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

    Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

    • Washington is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -164 favorite on the road.

