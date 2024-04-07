Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

On Sunday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (48-22-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-39-12)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-600) Blue Jackets (+430) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (76.2%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Spread

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -210.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 7 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline