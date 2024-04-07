Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
On Sunday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (48-22-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-39-12)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-600)
|Blue Jackets (+430)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (76.2%)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Spread
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -210.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 7 has been set at 6.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -600, and Columbus is +430 playing on the road.