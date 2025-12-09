FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-220)Blue Jackets (+180)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -134.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on Dec. 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -220, and Columbus is +180 playing on the road.

