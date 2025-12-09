Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-220) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -134.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on Dec. 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -220, and Columbus is +180 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!