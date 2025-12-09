NHL
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-220)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.3%)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -134.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on Dec. 9, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -220, and Columbus is +180 playing on the road.